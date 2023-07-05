IL NOIR CHE NON TROVERETE IN LIBRERIA, IN ITALIA: “ONE FALSE STEP” DI MARK SAFRANKO (di Matteo Fais)

In Italia, c’è il Premio Strega, il Campiello e sono quasi tutti concorsi destinati agli amici degli amici, a quelli del giro, a un club chiuso che se la canta e se la suona in un concerto privato. Inutile anche porsi la domanda “Ma perché in libreria c’è tutta questa merda? Persino io conosco autori migliori di questi”. Il punto è semplice: non sono pubblicati perché superiori agli altri, ma perché hanno conoscenze che ad altri mancano.

Anche per tal motivo, qui sullo Stivale, ci perdiamo tante uscite editoriali fantastiche provenienti da Francia e America, che, quando ci arrivano, è solo dopo decenni – vedasi il caso di Andre Dubus che, unicamente adesso, sta conoscendo una minima fortuna.

Poi, ci sono anche casi di autori d’oltreoceano che, paradossalmente, sono più famosi in Europa – ma l’Europa non è l’Italia – che nel loro Paese, come Mark SaFranko, il quale, dopo una recentissima raccolta poetica, What Happened (Anxiety Press), è appena tornato in libreria con One False Step (Soyos Books), una sorta di noir dal sapore esistenziale.

Mark SaFranko, One False Step, Soyos Books.

Naturalmente, quando si parla di esistenziale, in relazione a un americano, non bisogna immaginarsi ciò a cui ci hanno abituati i Francesi. Non ci sono intellettuali che meditano l’assurdo e la nauseante esistenza delle cose in una sorta di regno altro staccato dal mondo, nessun Monsieur Antoine Roquentin di sartriana memoria.

Il protagonista del romanzo, Clay Bowers, è un uomo con un’impresa edile che si occupa in particolare di tetti. Li costruisce e li rifà. È sposato e ha una figlia ma, pur mantendo in piedi tutte le apparenze, si dedica alacremente alla sua passione extrafamigliare di sedurre il maggior numero possibile di femmine, coniugate o meno – in ciò sembra più italiano, forse, che americano. Ed è, per così dire, proprio il perseguire la fica con tanta dedizione da uomo di mondo a portarlo a quel One False Step, il passo falso che lo farà cascare da un tetto su cui sta lavorando, per dare una sbirciatina di troppo.

Da quel momento, comincia il suo incubo. L’uomo finisce in sedia a rotelle e la moglie, Alicia, quella che fino a poco prima era stata una tranquilla desperate housewife, la tipica Stepford wife che un po’ fa finta di niente, un po’ cerca di salvare il salvabile della propria vita coniugale, lamentandosi per le corna del marito, ma con discrezione e senza mai lasciarlo, gli muterà la vita in un inferno.

Clay è oramai ridotto all’infermità, impossibilitato ad avere una vita sessuale e a quel punto è lei a prendersi la sua rivincita. “Clay era sconfitto. Come avrebbe potuto non esserlo? Non c’era molto di lui a essersi salvato. Delle volte, avrebbe desiderato anche di discutere con Alicia, opporsi a lei, fare qualcosa, qualsiasi cosa – ma nella maggior parte dei casi teneva la bocca chiusa, perché una guerra per uno nelle sue condizioni disperate sarebbe stato assurdo. I guerrieri senza gambe non possono permettersi di andare in battaglia. I guerrieri senza gambe non sono altro che oggetti impotenti” (trad. mia).

Alicia non perderà occasione per metterlo al cospetto della sua nuova vita, un’esistenza che lo esclude, data la sua inservibilità come maschio, arrivando a portarsi anche i suoi amanti a casa, non senza peraltro un sadico soddisfacimento nel vedere il marito sprofondare nell’abiezione.

Di più non è possibile dire, per preservare il piacere della lettura che consiste anche nel dispiegarsi della storia – e in un finale che certo non mancherà di lasciarvi interdetti.

A ogni modo, se un motivo esiste per leggere SaFranko è perché in lui la lezione del belga Simenon, di cui è avido lettore, assume una declinazione tutta all’americana, unendosi quindi alla tradizione del mitico Jim Thompson. Grazie a Dio, non c’è neppure traccia di quella rottura di coglioni che sono i commissari di tutte le serie infinite di romanzi gialli e noir italiani.

Matteo Fais

THE NOIR THAT YOU WILL NOT FIND IN THE BOOKSTORES IN ITALY: MARK SAFRANKO'S "ONE FALSE STEP"

In Italy, there’s the Premio Strega, the Campiello, and they’re almost all contests intended for friends of friends, those in the loop, a closed club that sings and plays it in a private concert. It’s also useless to ask the question, “But why is there all this crap in the bookstores? Even I know better authors than these.” The point is simple: they aren’t published because they are superior to the others, but because they have knowledge that others lack.

This is another reason why, here in the Italian Boot, we miss out on so many fantastic publications from France and America, which, when they reach us, it’s only after decades – see the case of Andre Dubus who, solely now, is knowing a modicum of luck.

Then, there are also cases of overseas authors who, paradoxically, are more famous in Europe – but Europe isn’t Italy – than in their own country, such as Mark SaFranko, who, after a very recent poetry collection, What Happened (Anxiety Press), has just returned to bookstores with One False Step (Soyos Books), a kind of noir with an existential flavor.

Of course, when one speaks of existential, in relation to an American, one shouldn’t imagine what the French have accustomed us to. There are no intellectuals pondering the absurd and nauseating existence of things in a kind of other realm detached from the world, no Monsieur Antoine Roquentin of sartrian memory.

The novel’s protagonist, Clay Bowers, is a man with a construction business that deals specifically with roofs. He builds and rebuilds them. He’s married and has a daughter but, while keeping up all appearances, he’s briskly dedicated to his extra-familial passion of seducing as many females as possible, married or not – in this he seems more Italian, maybe, than American. And it is, so to speak, the pursuit of pussy with such man-of-the-world dedication that leads him to that One False Step, the misstep that will cause him to fall off a roof he’s working on, to take one too many peeks.

From that moment, his nightmare begins. The man ends up in a wheelchair, and his wife, Alicia, the one who until recently had been a quiet desperate housewife, the typical Stepford wife who partly plays dumb, partly tries to salvage what can be saved of her own family life, complaining about her husband’s horns, but discreetly and never leaving him, will turn his life into hell.

Clay is now reduced to infirmity, unable to have a sex life, and at that point she’s the one who takes her revenge. “Clay was defeated, resigned. How could he not be? There wasn’t much left of him. There were times when he wanted to argue with Alicia, oppose her, do something, anything — but mostly he kept his mouth shut, because waging war with anyone in his helpless condition seemed preposterous, absurd and even more sad. He was a warrior without legs. Warriors without legs couldn’t afford to do battle. Warriors without legs were nothing but impotent objects”.

Alicia won’t miss an opportunity to put him in the presence of her new life, an existence that excludes him, given his inservability as a male, even going so far as to bring her lovers home, not without, moreover, a sadistic satisfaction in seeing her husband sink into abjection.

More cannot be said, in order to preserve the reading pleasure that also consists in the unfolding of the story – and in an ending that is sure to leave you interdicted.

In any case, if there’s a reason to read SaFranko, it’s because in him the lesson of the Belgian Simenon, of whom he’s an avid reader, takes on an all-American declension, thus joining the tradition of the mythical Jim Thompson. Thank God, there’s also no trace of the pain in the ass that are the commissioners of all the endless series of Italian detective and noir novels.

Matteo Fais