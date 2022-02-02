“L’ESSENZA DELLA SINISTRA, CE LO DIMOSTRA LA PANDEMIA, È IL DESIDERIO DI MORTE”: INTERVISTA A JAMIE GLAZOV (di Davide Cavaliere)

Jamie Glazov è figlio di Yuri Glazov e di Marina Glazova, due dissidenti sovietici dell’era Breznev. Il padre fu tra i firmatari della Lettera dei Dodici, che denunciava le violazioni dei diritti umani in Unione Sovietica. Yuri Glazov riuscì ad abbandonare l’URSS e a raggiungere gli Stati Uniti passando per l’Italia. In terra americana, ha insegnato prima alla New York University e, poi, al Boston College come professore di studi russi.

Jamie Glazov, sulle orme del padre, ha conseguito un dottorato di ricerca in Storia con specializzazione in politica estera russa, statunitense e canadese. È il caporedattore di Frontpage Magazine, la pubblicazione online creata da una vera e propria icona del conservatorismo americano, David Horowitz.

Glazov non delude mai. È un modello di intellettuale che manca a noi italiani. Quando, nei suoi articoli, prende di mira un idolo progressista, che si tratti dei Black Lives Matter o del dott. Fauci, alla fine non restano che macerie fumanti.

Dalla scrivania del suo talkshow di Web TV chiamato The Glazov Gang, lancia bordate contro la Sinistra insieme ai suoi illustri ospiti. Jamie Glazov è una delle voci più libere e abrasive del panorama politico americano.



La superstite alla Shoah e Senatrice italiana Liliana Segre ha definito «folle» il paragone tra le misure anti-Covid e il nazismo. Condivide il suo parere?



No, non condivido l’opinione della Senatrice. La sopravvissuta all’Olocausto Vera Sharav ha tracciato dei parallelismi più che ragionevoli tra le misure anti-Covid e il nazismo – e così facendo ha chiarito il profonda significato dell’affermazione secondo cui «Auschwitz non è cominciato con Auschwitz» (https://www.patrickcoffin.media/vera-sharav-usa-auschwitz-did-not-begin-with-auschwitz/). I movimenti e i regimi totalitari costruiscono le loro mostruosità in modo incrementale, passo dopo passo. Potete vedere la signora Sharav spiegare questo fenomeno nel mio show, The Glazov Gang, in cui discute Covid Vaccine Mandates & Nazi Tactics. La dottoressa Naomi Wolf ha anche scritto un saggio decisivo su questo tema, che tutti dovrebbero leggere: On the Subtlety of Monsters.

C’è una ragione per cui il dottor Vladimir Zelenko, un ebreo ortodosso, ha descritto ciò che i poteri globalisti stanno perpetrando in questo momento come «Olocausto 2.0». Potete vederlo spiegare questo punto di vista nei suoi significativi video (https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Dr.%20Vladimir%20Zelenko%20Holocaust%202.0). Anche il rabbino Chananya Weissman ha illustrato la legittimità di tali analogie nel mio programma (https://jamieglazov.com/2021/10/31/rabbi-weissman-video-the-torah-vs-the-shot/).

Niente di tutto ciò minimizza gli orrori dell’Olocausto, né del Gulag o di qualsiasi sterminio; niente di tutto ciò banalizza o minimizza la sofferenza di qualsiasi popolo vittima di genocidio. In realtà porta un ricordo rispettoso di loro, di ciò che hanno vissuto e del perché; i nostri cuori e i nostri ricordi sono sempre con loro. Ciò che fa è gettare una luce su una verità penetrante e urgente: ossia che una cabala di mostri globali totalitari sta dando corpo a ciò che hanno progettato e ingegnerizzato, poco a poco, per decenni. Hanno elaborato un progetto di terrore/tirannia a tappe e ora lo stanno scatenando in tutto il mondo.

Una volta che si sa cos’è la sinistra, e una volta che si capisce cosa vogliono i globalisti, si comincia a valutare quali sono gli obiettivi oscuri di queste due forze – che ora sono strettamente alleate insieme. Ho delineato molti degli obiettivi malvagi e odiosi della sinistra – e le loro incarnazioni terrene e genocidarie – nei miei libri, United in Hate e Jihadist Psychopath. Chiunque abbia occhi per vedere – e che non sia afflitto da una ostinata cecità – può constatare autonomamente cosa stia accadendo oggi.



La storia del regime nazista ci ha insegnato che i medici possono mettersi al servizio dello sterminio. Eppure, oggi, permane la visione del medico come filantropo. Quali sono le ragioni di questo perdurante stereotipo positivo?



È solo una semplice negazione della realtà. Un gran numero di persone ha un’incapacità emotiva nel valutare il male, che esiste e si trova proprio davanti ai suoi occhi. Non riescono nemmeno ad ammettere che si sono sbagliati su molte delle cose più gravi, e che sbagliando hanno anche danneggiato il prossimo – molto probabilmente, hanno anche causato la morte di altri. Il rabbino Chananya Weissman ha scritto su questo fenomeno nel suo abissale articolo, The Plandemic – And Refusing to Accept Reality. (Glazov ama usare il termine «plandemic», traducibile come «plandemia», per indicare il piano, «plan», che si cela alle spalle delle misure sanitarie n.d.r).

Ci sono persone buone e cattive ovunque. Ci sono persone buone che sono medici e ci sono persone cattive che sono medici. E quando le persone cattive tra questi cominciano a seguire gli ordini di un regime malvagio, come hanno fatto nella Germania nazista, allora si sta preparando una ricetta per qualcosa di molto diabolico.

A causa di una disperata cecità intenzionale, molti esseri umani non possono accettare che un certo segmento di medici prenda ordini dall’alto e sia semplicemente in azione per arrecar loro danno, proprio come non possono accettare che molti dei loro stessi leader e governi siano lì per far loro del male.



La pandemia ha rimodellato le nostre società. In quale direzione sta andando l’Occidente democratico?



Sta andando nella direzione del collasso – che è ciò a cui la sinistra aspira, in ciò ottenendo enormi successi. L’impulso principale di quest’ultima è la malvagità. Vuole distruggere le società libere e l’individualismo. Poiché la sinistra è attualmente al potere in Occidente, sta portando la nostra civiltà verso la distruzione. Poi imporrà il suo marchio di utopia su quelle ceneri – proprio come ha fatto nella Russia di Stalin e nella Cina di Mao. Dobbiamo sempre ricordare la citazione del Manifesto Comunista: «i loro fini possono essere raggiunti soltanto col rovesciamento violento di tutto l’ordinamento sociale finora esistente». L’impresa utopica di costruire il paradiso in terra arriva sempre a una destinazione: l’inferno in terra.



Lei è autore di un testo intitolato United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror, può dire ai nostri lettori di cosa si tratta?



United in Hate è il mio libro sulla lunga tradizione della sinistra nel flirtare e favorire la tirannia e il terrore. Documento dunque la storia d’amore con i regimi comunisti e poi mostro come questa sia proseguita, dopo la guerra fredda, con la Jihad islamica.

Ora l’odissea totalitaria della sinistra è continuata nella nostra era «plandemica», in cui è evidente la loro fascinazione per la mascherina, un’altro componente della schiavizzazione e disumanizzazione degli esseri umani, come l’amore per le iniezioni mortali e le serrate – che dimostrano ampiamente i loro effetti sulla vita e la libertà umana.

Alla fine, naturalmente, questo culto della morte torna sempre su sé stesso. La macchina della morte si rivolge verso l’interno. Le rivoluzioni utopiche, compresa quella che abbiamo di fronte ora, divorano ogni voltai loro figli. Il mio articolo, Why a Democrat State Senator Was Beaten by the Black Lives Matter Mob He Supported, dà una breve chiarificazione di questi temi chiave, rivelando perché non è per nulla un mistero che gli uomini di sinistra finiscano sbranati dalle entità totalitarie che adorano.

La sinistra ha sempre voluto sterilizzare il mondo «impuro». Nella sua visione diabolica, tale disinfezione può essere resa possibile solo dal potere purificatore del sangue umano. È per questo che lo stalinismo, il maoismo e i Khmer rossi hanno perpetrato tanti massacri. Oggi quell’impresa marxista ha assunto una forma «letterale». Ora c’è un vero e proprio «virus» – non solo il virus della «disuguaglianza» – che deve essere cancellato dalla faccia della terra. E se ogni uomo deve morire per raggiungere questo fine, allora, dal loro punto di vista, così sia.

Alla fine, i credenti di questo culto sono disposti a sacrificarsi sull’altare dei loro ideali utopici. È una fede fanatica. E così oggi vediamo questi «sinistri» in fila per i loro «shot» e «booster» di vaccino anti-covid, anche dopo che tante prove mostrano cosa siano in realtà questi «shots» e i loro effetti (https://jamieglazov.com/2021/11/06/dr-lee-merritt-the-great-reset-terror-and-group-psychosis/).

La sinistra è una forma odio verso la creazione di Dio. È una ribellione contro di essa. È un disprezzo dell’uomo per ciò che egli è. David Horowitz lo ha spiegato bene. Leggete il suo libro, The End of Time.

Così, insomma, l’essenza della sinistra è, in ultimo, un desiderio di morte. Questo era perfettamente rappresentato dai Khmer Rossi in un’epoca precedente. Oggi lo è dalla soffocante e disumanizzante mascherina.



Il Ministro della Sanità italiano, il marxista Roberto Speranza, in merito alle chiusure ha detto: «Chiudo per imporre la cultura di sinistra». La sinistra come sta sfruttando la pandemia?



La sinistra sta sfruttando la «plandemia» per fare ciò che fa da sempre – ciò che è destinata a fare: annientare l’individualità e la libertà umana. L’obiettivo, con l’aiuto dei globalisti, è quello di distruggere gli Stati Uniti – per poi istituire una rete globalista dove tutti sono controllati e tracciati. Sarà una «tecnocrazia» globale dotata di un sistema di sorveglianza in stile cinese. E lo vediamo accadere proprio davanti ai nostri occhi. Il passaporto vaccinale è il cavallo di Troia di questa agenda.



In Italia, per lavorare, è obbligatorio essere in possesso di un certificato che attesti la vaccinazione anti-Covid. Come americano, come giudica una tale misura?



È un’impresa totalitaria e un attentato all’umanità.



Ultima domanda: che consiglio darebbe a tutti coloro che stanno lottando contro le misure anti-Covid?



La disobbedienza civile è un atto cruciale di fronte al totalitarismo. È importante non conformarsi agli editti diabolici – non essere un collaboratore a qualsiasi livello. Dite la verità – sostenete chi racconta la verità in prima linea.

E pregate Dio.



Grazie Mr. Glazov.

Davide Cavaliere

DAVIDE CAVALIERE è nato a Cuneo, nel 1995. Si è laureato all’Università di Torino. Scrive per le testate online “Caratteri Liberi” e “Corriere Israelitico”. Alcuni suoi interventi sono apparsi anche su “L’Informale” e “Italia-Israele Today”. È fondatore, con Matteo Fais e Franco Marino, del giornale online “Il Detonatore”.

Jamie Glazov is the son of Yuri Glazov and Marina Glazova, two Soviet dissidents of the Brezhnev era. His father was among the signatories of the Letter of the Twelve, which denounced human rights violations in the Soviet Union. Yuri Glazov managed to leave the USSR and reach the United States via Italy. On American soil he taught first at New York University and then at Boston College as a professor of Russian studies.



Jamie Glazov, following in his father’s footsteps, holds a PhD in History with a specialization in Russian, American and Canadian foreign policy. He is the editor-in-chief of Frontpage Magazine, the online publication created by a true icon of American conservatism, David Horowitz.



Glazov never disappoints. He is a model of an intellectual that we Italians lack. When he targets a progressive idol in his articles, be it Black Lives Matter or Dr. Fauci, all that is left at the end is smoldering rubble.



From the desk of his Web TV talkshow called The Glazov Gang, he launches broadsides against the Left along with his distinguished guests. Jamie Glazov is one of the freest and most abrasive voices on the American political scene.

Holocaust survivor and Italian Senator Liliana Segre called comparing anti-Covid measures to Nazism “crazy.” Do you share the opinion of the Italian senator?

No, I do not share the opinion of the Italian senator. Holocaust survivor Vera Sherav has made sobering comparisons between anti-Covid measures and Nazism – and in so doing she has made the profound statement that “Auschwitz Did Not Begin With Auschwitz.” There is a way that totalitarian movements and regimes build their monstrosities incrementally — step by step. You can watch Ms. Sherav explain this phenomenon on my show, The Glazov Gang, where she discusses Covid Vaccine Mandates & Nazi Tactics. Dr. Naomi Wolf has also written a powerful essay on this issue, which everyone should read: On the Subtlety of Monsters.



There is a reason why Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, an orthodox Jew, has described what the globalist powers are perpetrating at the moment as “Holocaust 2.0”. You can watch him explain this view in his powerful videos. Rabbi Chananya Weissman has also explained the legitimacy of the analogy between anti-Covid measures and Nazism on my program.

None of this minimizes the horrors of the Holocaust, nor of the Gulag or of any genocide; none of it trivializes or downplays the suffering of any people under any genocide. It actually brings a respectful memory to them and what they experienced and why; our hearts and memories are always with them. What it does is casts a light on a piercing and urgent truth: that a certain cabal of totalitarian global monsters are today bringing into formation what they have been architecting and engineering, bit by bit, for decades. They have been devising a terror/tyranny project in stages and they are now unleashing it worldwide.

Once you know what the Left is, and once you understand what the globalists are after, you begin to gauge what the dark aims are of these two forces – that are now tightly allied together.

I outline many of the Left’s malicious and hateful aims – and the genocidal earthly incarnations of those aims – in my books, United in Hate and Jihadist Psychopath.

Anyone with eyes to see – and who is not engaged in willful blindness – can see what is happening today.

The history of the Nazi regime has taught us that doctors can put themselves at the service of extermination. Yet, today, the vision of the doctor as a philanthropist persists. What are the reasons for this persistent positive stereotype?

It is just simple denial. A large number of people have an emotional incapacity in gauging the evil that exists right in front of their eyes. They also can’t admit that they were mistaken about many of the most serious things, and that in being mistaken they also harmed and crippled others – and also very likely caused the deaths of others. Rabbi Chananya Weissman has written on this phenomenon in his profound piece, The Plandemic – And Refusing to Accept Reality.

There are good and bad people everywhere. There are good people who are doctors and there are bad people who are doctors. And when the bad people who are doctors begin to follow the orders of an evil regime, like they did in Nazi Germany, then you know a recipe is being blended for something very diabolical.

Because of many humans’ desperate need for willful blindness, they cannot accept that a certain segment of doctors are taking orders from above and are simply out to harm them, just like they can’t accept that many of their own leaders and governments are out to harm them.

The pandemic has reshaped our societies. In which direction is the democratic West going?



It’s going in the direction of collapse – which is what the Left wants and what it is succeeding in. The Left’s main impulse is malice. It wants to destroy free societies and individualism. Because the Left is in power now in the West, it is taking our civilization toward destruction. Then it will build its brand of utopia on those ashes – just like it did in Stalin’s Russia and Mao’s China. We have to always remember the Communist Manifesto quote: “their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions”.

The utopian enterprise to build heaven on earth always ends at one destination: hell on earth.

You are the author of a text entitled “United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror”, can you tell our readers what it is about?

United in Hate is my book about the Left’s long tradition of flirting with and abetting tyranny and terror. I document leftists’ romance with communist regimes and then show how that romance continued after the Cold War with Islamic Jihad.

Now the Left’s totalitarian odyssey has continued into our plandemic era, where we see leftists’ enchantment with the mask, which is another component of enslavement and dehumanization of humans, and the love of the death shots and lockdowns – which are self-explanatory in what they do to human life and human freedom.

In the end, of course, this death cult always turns on itself. The killing machine turns inward. Utopian revolutions, including the one in front of us now, always eat their own children. My article, Why a Democrat State Senator Was Beaten by the Black Lives Matter Mob He Supported, gives a brief crystallization of these key themes, revealing why it’s really no mystery why leftists are devoured by the totalitarian entities they worship.

The Left has always wanted to sterilize the “unclean” earth. And, in its diabolical vision, such disinfection can be made possible only by the purifying power of human blood. It’s why Stalinism, Maoism and the Khmer Rouge perpetrated so much genocide. And today that Marxist enterprise has taken on a literal form. Now there is an actual “virus” – not just the virus of “inequality” – that has to be extinguished from the face of the earth. And if every human has to die to achieve that end, then, in the Left’s vision, so be it.

In the end, the believers in this cult are ready and willing to sacrifice themselves on the altar of their utopian ideals. It is a fanatical faith. And so today we see these leftists lining up for their covid shots and boosters, even after so much evidence tells them what these shots in fact are and what they do.

Leftism is a hatred of God’s creation. It is a rebellion against it. It is a hatred of man for who and what he is. David Horowitz has explained this best. Read his book, The End of Time.

And so, therefore, the essence of the Left is, in the end, a death wish. That death wish was perfectly represented by the Khmer Rouge in a previous era.

Today it is represented by the suffocating and dehumanizing mask.

Italy’s Health Minister, Marxist Roberto Speranza, on lockdowns said: “I shut down to impose leftist culture.” How is the Left exploiting the pandemic?

The Left is exploiting the plandemic to do what it always does – and what it is meant to do: to shut down human individuality and human freedom. The goal, with the help of the globalists, is to destroy the United States — and to then set up a globalist network where everyone is controlled and traced. It will be a global “technocracy” with a Chinese-style surveillance system. And we see it happening right in front of our eyes. The covid-vaccine passport is the trojan horse to this agenda.

In Italy, in order to work, it is mandatory to be in possession of a certificate attesting the anti-Covid vaccination. As an American, how do you judge such a measure?



It is a totalitarian enterprise and an assault on humanity.

Last question: what advice would you give to all those who are fighting against anti-Covid measures?

Civil disobedience is a crucial act in the face of a totalitarianism. It is important not to comply with diabolical edicts – not to be a collaborator on any level. Speak the truth – and support the truth-tellers on the frontlines. And pray to God.







