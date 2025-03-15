VASILIJ GROSSMAN – INTERVISTA AI BIOGRAFI (di Davide Cavaliere)

John Garrard, professore di Letteratura russa all’Università dell’Arizona, e la moglie Carol, anch’essa studiosa di storia e letteratura russe, hanno scritto la più completa biografia di Vasilij Grossman attraverso un lungo lavoro di ricerca svolto in Russia negli anni ’90. Inoltre, hanno pubblicato anche Inside the Soviet Writers’ Union (Paperback, 1990) e Russian Orthodoxy Resurgent: Faith and Power in the New Russia (Princeton University Press, 2008). Entrambi siedono nel comitato scientifico dello Study Center Vasily Grossman.

Come è nato Le ossa di Berdichev: la vita e il destino di Vasilij Grossman?

Ci fu chiesto di scrivere una biografia di Vasilij Grossman nel 1989, mentre ci trovavamo a Mosca, nel corso di una delle meravigliose conversazioni notturne da “cucina” russa, nell’appartamento di Benedict Sarnov. Sarnov era un illustre critico; era stato una fonte importante per il nostro libro Inside the Soviet Writers Union. Non avevamo mai sentito parlare di Vasilij Grossman; Sarnov ci disse che quell’oblio era il trionfo del Partito Comunista. Avevano dichiarato Grossman una non-persona, avevano fatto a pezzi i suoi libri e li avevano tolti dagli scaffali delle biblioteche. Disse che persino nel nuovo clima di glasnost’ nessuno scrittore sovietico avrebbe potuto trattarlo come soggetto.

Sarnov disse anche che John era l’unica persona in possesso della giusta combinazione di competenze ed esperienze che avrebbe reso possibile una biografia. Aveva un russo quasi nativo, frutto di tre anni di corso intensivo all’Università di Cambridge, per gentile concessione dell’esercito britannico. Oltre alla formidabile padronanza della lingua, si era conquistato la fiducia della comunità letteraria sovietica. Per vent’anni aveva trasportato lettere e denaro tra gli Stati Uniti e l’URSS. In particolare, aveva fatto parte della catena di collegamento tra Sacharov e la sua famiglia in Occidente, quando Sacharov era agli arresti domiciliari nella città chiusa di Gorky. Infine, la sua formazione come ufficiale-cadetto dei servizi segreti britannici aveva affinato le sue potenti capacità analitiche.

Così John accettò.

Nel corso delle vostre ricerche, avete scoperto qualcosa nella vita dello scrittore che non vi aspettavate di trovare?

Sì, abbiamo scoperto molti aspetti di quest’uomo affascinante che non ci aspettavamo. Non sapendo nulla di lui – non avendo mai nemmeno sentito il suo nome – ci siamo tuffati in quella che pensavamo sarebbe stata una biografia critica delle sue opere. Mai ci saremmo aspettati di seguirlo come “occhio” nelle enormi battaglie del fronte orientale. Che la guerra cambi gli uomini è un’ovvietà; nel caso di Grossman, egli seppe di essere un uomo diverso dal momento dell’invasione tedesca. Subito dopo l’aggressione aveva telegrafato alla madre, dicendole di venire a Mosca, ma la moglie Olga Mikhailovna si oppose e Grossman non insistette oltre. Poiché Berdichev era stata occupata il 7 luglio, lo spiraglio per la sua fuga si chiuse quasi subito. Questa mancanza di coscienza lo perseguitò per il resto della sua vita. Non avrebbe conosciuto le modalità del suo omicidio e di quello della sua accompagnatrice, Natalia, fino alla ripresa di Berdichev da parte dell’Armata Rossa nel 1944. Ma la sognava continuamente, anche quando era al fronte. Nel suo diario appunta un sogno speciale, è il 14-15 settembre, la data della sua uccisione. Nel sogno fissa la sua sedia vuota e scrive: “e sapevo che eri morta”. Un sesto senso ha superato il tempo e lo spazio, e nella sua anima seppe che lei non c’era più. Questo episodio ci ha stupiti.

Il fulcro della vita di Grossman si era ribaltato, e il signore grassoccio che prima dell’invasione camminava con un bastone si era trasformato nel Grossman magro e impavido che un giorno portò il suo fotografo giù da una scala in fiamme, per poi andare incontro ai tedeschi poco dopo. Divenne l’epitome del frontovik, l’uomo veramente felice solo al fronte, nel vivo della battaglia, l’uomo che voleva essere dove i proiettili e i lanciafiamme potevano raggiungerlo.

La totale impavidità di Grossman al fronte è stupefacente; mentre alcuni cercarono di fuggire – compresi alcuni comandanti sovietici – Grossman, che era un corrispondente “in prima linea”, estese il suo eroismo allo scontro a fuoco col nemico. Vinse l’Ordine della Bandiera Rossa per il coraggio dimostrato sul campo di battaglia, non per i suoi reportage su Krasnaya Zvezda (“Stella Rossa”).

Il numero di scrittori che sono andati in guerra e che hanno assistito a combattimenti reali per tutta la durata della guerra è molto esiguo. I soldati scrivono le loro memorie; Grossman ha scritto la guerra in tutta la sua gloria e futilità, codardia ed eroismo. Vita e destino non poteva essere pubblicato in Unione Sovietica. Non avremmo potuto scrivere il libro che abbiamo scritto finché il Partito avesse controllato gli archivi.

Così, dopo aver scoperto l’incredibile coraggio di Grossman, l’Unione Sovietica scomparve, e questa fu un’enorme sorpresa per noi e per il resto del mondo.

Davide, Grossman era un uomo straordinario, ma non era un santo. Ha avuto due relazioni, entrambe con donne sposate i cui mariti erano suoi colleghi. Ma poi salvò la vita della sua prima donna e dei suoi due figli, dopo che l’ex marito era stato arrestato e ucciso nel 1937, nel corso del Grande Terrore. Grossman si recò personalmente all’NKVD e affermò di aver sposato Olga Mikhailovna, presentando i documenti di adozione (datati quello stesso giorno) che attestavano che i due figli erano ormai suoi. La seconda relazione terminò quando entrambi tornarono dai rispettivi coniugi, ma lei rimase l’amore della sua vita fino alla fine. Le due donne si alternavano per fargli visita ogni giorno, quando era sul letto di morte. Una veniva al mattino, l’altra nel pomeriggio. Anche il tableau finale è piuttosto sorprendente.

Come abbiamo visto, la madre di Grossman venne assassinata dai nazisti. Lui fu uno dei primi a raccontare l’orrore della Shoah e a denunciare l’antisemitismo sovietico. Quale rapporto intrattenne con l’ebraismo?

Il rapporto di Grossman con l’ebraismo è stato complesso. Inizialmente, fu piuttosto negativo. Berdichev era la sua città natale e un centro dell’ebraismo ortodosso. Il cappello speciale, lo scialle e tutti gli accessori dell’ortodossia sembravano piuttosto, beh, sciocchi a Grossman. I suoi genitori erano laici. Per quanto ne sappiamo, non praticavano i rituali. Quando si separarono e lui e la madre andarono a vivere al terzo piano della grande casa dello zio David, non sappiamo nulla del suo rapporto con l’ebraismo. Uno dei suoi primi articoli potrebbe essere tradotto come “Berdichev non per scherzo, ma sul serio”. Quindi, prima della Seconda Guerra Mondiale non ebbe un rapporto intenso con la religione.

Poi arrivano i nazisti, ai quali non importava se eri un ebreo laico. La loro definizione di “ebreo” si basava su un’idea fantasiosa e delirante di “sangue ebraico”. Nel suo diario, Grossman racconta che un soldato tedesco ferito rifiutò una trasfusione di sangue (nein nein!) perché temeva che fosse “sangue ebraico”, e così morì, presumibilmente ancora “pienamente ariano” (ancora un altro concetto illusorio della pseudo-scienza nazista). Grossman si rese conto di essere, agli occhi dei nazisti e dei loro collaboratori, un ebreo.

Non aveva conosciuto le peggiori manifestazioni dell’antisemitismo zarista. Lo zar Nicola II e suo padre Alessandro III erano stati violentemente antisemiti, ma la loro antipatia si basava sul disprezzo per la religione. L’ortodossia era una fede medievale. Gli ortodossi pubblicavano ancora resoconti secondo cui gli ebrei usavano il sangue dei bambini cristiani uccisi nelle loro sinagoghe. La polizia segreta, l’Okhrana, aveva una filiale molto grande e ben finanziata a Parigi. Loro stamparono il falso noto come Protocolli degli Anziani di Sion. Il capo della Okhrana di Parigi era egli stesso un ebreo convertito. Lo zar Nicola fece da padrino a molti ex ebrei che si convertirono e furono battezzati nell’ortodossia russa. Ma i nazisti non permisero alcuna fuga di questo tipo.

Nella sua dissezione dell’antisemitismo, Grossman punta freddamente sull’invidia degli ebrei, che sono semplicemente più intelligenti. Gli ebrei medici, finanzieri, avvocati o commercianti di successo accrescono l’invidia di chi non ha successo. Ma Grossman indica anche la semplice avidità: la gioia con cui il contadino si unisce a un pogrom per rubare una pentola o una trapunta all’ebreo più povero del villaggio. Infine, insieme all’invidia e all’avidità, c’è la paura, una paura che l’antisemita non può riconoscere, nemmeno a se stesso. È la paura di non poter competere con l’ebreo su un piano di parità. Per questo motivo, cerca e trova qualsiasi scusa per razionalizzare la propria violenza.

Un esempio moderno e palese di questo tipo di antisemitismo è stata la marcia attraverso il campus dell’Università della Virgina, con giovani che portavano torce, facevano il saluto nazista e gridavano “Gli ebrei non ci sostituiranno!”.

Ma, durante l’occupazione nazista, si concretizzò una nuova forma di antisemitismo. Tutti vennero classificati in base alla “razza” e alla “scala della schiavitù” tedesca, che poneva gli ucraini al di sopra dei russi, che i tedeschi chiamavano “untermensch” (“subumani”), ma gli ebrei non vennero messi in questa scala. I tedeschi crearono una nuova categoria: gli ebrei non erano esseri umani. La propaganda tedesca li chiamava “insetti” e ratti, e si divertiva a dire che lo Zyklon Z, l’agente per la gassazione, era un derivato da un insetticida.

Grossman dimostra che queste forme di antisemitismo fanno parte del DNA umano: non possono essere sradicate dalla condizione umana perché si basano sulla nostra discendenza dai primati e i primati vivono in una scala gerarchica. Siamo le “scimmie nude” che si uccidono a vicenda in una molteplicità di modi, anche quando sono sedute a una scrivania in un abito ben confezionato e brandiscono una penna.

Cosa ci può insegnare Grossman sul nuovo odio antiebraico emerso sotto forma di antisionismo?

Non possiamo rispondere con certezza alla domanda su come Grossman avrebbe reagito all’attuale situazione tra i palestinesi e il governo di destra di Israele. Quello che possiamo dire è che ci sono questioni specifiche all’interno di questa domanda su cui la sua vita e le sue opere forniscono indizi. Grossman non avrebbe mai potuto immaginare lo Stato di Israele come suprema potenza militare nel Medio Oriente. Conosceva gli “ebrei” solo come vittime (gli ebrei di successo come suo zio David, il ricco medico, furono uccisi da Stalin in quanto “borghesi”, prima che i nazisti potessero ucciderli in quanto ebrei). Così come non crediamo che avrebbe mai immaginato lo Stato di Israele che fa piovere bombe a lunga gittata su Gaza uccidendo numerosi civili. Inizialmente, la sua simpatia sarebbe andata agli israeliani, che in ottobre hanno visto 1.200 cittadini uccisi da Hamas e oltre 200 rapiti. Poi, avrebbe visto la risposta militare come parte del “Mai più”, il mantra dello Stato israeliano, e la sua risposta sarebbe diventata, inevitabilmente, più complicata.

E qui passiamo alle sue dichiarazioni nella novella Dobro vam! (“Il bene sia con voi!”). Si tratta di un diario di viaggio autobiografico. Era stato mandato in Armenia per scrivere un canonico inno al realismo socialista in occasione della costruzione sovietica di un impianto di rame. Lo fece e quel romanzo è (naturalmente) consegnato all’oblio. Ma sfruttò l’occasione per scrivere una sorta di autobiografia. Si mette a nudo sia come scrittore che come essere umano, con disturbi fisici imbarazzanti. Per esempio, ha bisogno di andare in bagno in momenti molto inopportuni (nella sua narrazione ci sono diverse “odi alla toilette”); ha addirittura un’esperienza di pre-morte, in cui è “fuori dal corpo” e si vede morire; riceve diverse intuizioni su se stesso: sarà per sempre un essere umano contraddittorio. Accetta questa ambiguità.

Da qui intuiamo quella che, secondo noi, sarebbe la sua risposta alla situazione di Gaza. L’occasione è un matrimonio armeno e durante i brindisi parla un armeno che indossa la giacca militare russa della Seconda Guerra Mondiale. Il contadino armeno collega gli armeni e gli ebrei come persone che hanno sopportato e compreso grandi sofferenze. Grossman si rende conto che come ebreo è stato perseguitato; come sovietico, ha fatto parte della persecuzione. Grossman scrive che tutti i popoli devono imparare a evitare le pretese di superiorità e l’arroganza del nazionalismo. Dice che russi, ebrei e armeni meritano tutti “il loro posto al sole” (Life and Fate of Vasily Grossman, John and Carol Garrard, pp. 286-287, passim). Tutti e tre i popoli hanno caratteristiche nazionali speciali che arricchiscono il tesoro comune dell’umanità.

Qui Grossman afferma chiaramente che sia i russi che gli ebrei devono rinunciare alla loro cara identità di eletti.

Pensiamo che questo sia l’indizio più chiaro del fatto che Grossman, che ha vissuto l’Olocausto, crede ancora che i palestinesi meritino il loro posto al sole, tanto quanto gli ebrei. Ergo, gli ebrei devono riconoscere i palestinesi come altri esseri umani e riconoscere la loro comune umanità. I palestinesi devono fare lo stesso con gli israeliani. Ognuno di loro disumanizza l’altro. Ciascuno non riesce a riconoscere che una persona è un individuo unico. Questa unicità significa che nessuna punizione collettiva è giusta. Entrambe le parti devono arrendersi: finché non lo faranno, saranno condannate dalla loro stessa arroganza a una lenta autodistruzione.

Aggiungo che, come cristiano impegnato, so che Dio ci chiede di fare giustizia, ma dice: “La vendetta è mia, io darò la ricompensa”. E come distinguere la vendetta dalla giustizia? Nella giustizia non ci sono vittime innocenti. Hamas e il governo di destra di Netanyahu hanno intrapreso il sanguinoso cammino della vendetta. Cosa accadrà? Non ne ho idea, ma so che finirà male, in un oceano di lacrime.

In una lettera postuma alla madre, Grossman parla proprio dell’«umano nell’uomo», un concetto chiave del suo pensiero. Cosa intende con questa espressione?

Hai proprio ragione Davide: questa è la chiave del pensiero maturo di Grossman. Abbiamo sentito spesso parlare della “disumanità dell’uomo nei confronti dell’uomo” dopo l’Olocausto. Grossman non ha avuto la possibilità di sentirlo, ma la sua formulazione dell’“umano nell’uomo” è più potente. Si basa sull’intuizione che gli uomini (e le donne) sono contraddittori, ma siamo lo stesso individuo. I nazisti si rifiutavano di vedere l’ebreo come un essere umano. La disumanizzazione degli ebrei era necessaria affinché gli uomini comuni li trattassero peggio degli animali, come nel caso dello Zyklon B nelle camere a gas o nel chiamare “il carico” gli ebrei che soffocavano nei vani a gas.

C’è una scintilla umana in ogni individuo, anche se può essere spenta. Quella scintilla può far nascere atti di gentilezza non premeditati e imprevedibili. Succede solo quando quella persona ha riconosciuto l’altro come un suo simile – quindi, per un momento o per un atto, sta obbedendo “all’umano nell’uomo”.

La somiglianza fra i due volti del totalitarismo, nazismo e comunismo, è il tema di un grande dialogo in Vita e destino, quello tra il vecchio bolscevico Mostovskoj e l’ufficiale della Gestapo Liss. Su quali elementi si fonda questa somiglianza secondo Grossman?

Grossman ha percepito che entrambi gli “ismi” trattano l’individuo esattamente allo stesso modo: non come una persona unica, con caratteristiche e visione del mondo uniche, ma come membro di un gruppo: per i bolscevichi, la classe di appartenenza; per i nazisti, la sua etnia. Così gli individui possono essere raggruppati: per i bolscevichi le persone sono “kulaki” o borghesi. Per i fascisti, le persone sono ridotte a un’etichetta: “ebrei” o “ariani” (Le etichette aiutano i potenti a mantenere il loro potere). Sono essenziali per il processo di disumanizzazione e alla “scala di schiavitù” che i regimi autoritari stabiliscono. Tutti vogliono essere in cima alla scala come padroni; in fondo ci sono le persone sui pioli che scendono. Qualcuno si troverà sul gradino più basso. La “scala di schiavitù” stabilita nei territori occupati dai nazisti era basata sull’etnia: La razza padrona (i tedeschi), le persone che sembrano “ariane”, cioè bionde e con gli occhi azzurri, come i danesi, poi i norvegesi e gli svedesi; giù per la scala dell’Europa occidentale, poi i paesi dell’Europa orientale, poi gli ucraini e infine i russi, chiamati “untermensch” (“subumani”). Gli ebrei NON sono sulla scala della schiavitù perché non sono esseri umani.

L’applicazione di metodi pseudo-scientifici nasconde agli esecutori la loro malvagità. È tale la qualità schizofrenica della mente umana che gli ingegneri possono progettare camere a gas e definirsi ancora “civilizzati”. I comandanti dei Gulag possono dormire tranquilli la notte perché per loro i prigionieri sono “nemici del popolo” o “zek”.

Le persone che usano queste etichette per la propria affermazione non sono clinicamente pazze. Sono malvagie; nonostante tutte le razionalizzazioni adottate, non possono sfuggire a questo fatto. Purtroppo sono umani, ma si comportano in modo disumano.

Vogliamo sottolineare che questa stratificazione delle persone sembra essere endemica nel corso della storia. Per esempio, John frequentava il Merton College, il più antico college dell’Università di Oxford. Fu fondato nel 1264 dal vescovo Walter de Merton. Egli finanziò il college donando ai suoi membri le fortune di 15 baroni che erano stati sconfitti nella “guerra dei baroni” con il re Enrico III. (Queste fortune erano costituite non solo da terreni, ma anche da interi villaggi). I borsisti decisero di realizzare la loro versione del Libro del Giorno del Giudizio di Guglielmo il Conquistatore. Volevano sapere quanti contadini, quanti aratri, quanti buoi, polli, capre, ecc. ecc. c’erano in ogni villaggio, perché ora possedevano, in blocco, ogni cosa di quei villaggi. Sorprendentemente, i registri tra i Fellows e i Reeves del villaggio esistono ancora, e i contadini sono su una “scala di schiavitù”.

Bisogna ricordare che tutti questi contadini erano già stati relegati in una categoria negativa: erani i nativi, gli anglosassoni, che furono sconfitti dal normanno Guglielmo il Conquistatore nel 1066. Tutta la nobiltà sassone perse le proprie terre e il proprio status dopo la sconfitta.

Gli “uomini liberi” dell’Inghilterra del XIII secolo sono discendenti dei conquistatori normanni. I veterani dell’esercito normanno si stabilirono in Inghilterra. A loro furono date terre, terre confiscate ai sassoni. Walter de Merton è un nome normanno: discende da un soldato dell’esercito vittorioso del 1066 e viveva vicino al Priorato di Merton. È nato come uomo libero, quindi parte, fin dalla nascita, da una posizione di privilegio.

Duecento anni dopo, tutti i discendenti dei Sassoni sono ancora principalmente contadini. Così, nel 1264, ecco il villaggio di Kibworth: ci sono alcuni “uomini liberi” in cima al villaggio. Questi pochi fortunati hanno nomi normanni, cioè non sono etnicamente sassoni. Poi ci sono i “villein”, i “mezzi villein”, i “bondmen”, i “mezzi bondmen” e i “servi della gleba”. Infine, ci sono gli schiavi. Quindi il XIII secolo aveva la sua “scala di schiavitù”, proprio come il XX secolo.

I diritti e i privilegi di tutti sono determinati da dove sono stati assegnati. E c’è qualche ambiguità riguardo al loro status. La prima lettera sopravvissuta scritta da un contadino dell’Inghilterra medievale è di un uomo che viveva in uno di questi villaggi (Kibworth, esiste ancora). Scrive per sostenere che no, non è un villano, è un uomo libero. La lettera esiste ancora negli archivi del Merton College. Quindi il XIII secolo ebbe la sua “scala della schiavitù”, proprio come il XX secolo.

La scoperta del DNA confuta tutte le affermazioni del fascismo e del comunismo secondo cui le persone possono essere ridotte a etichette. Tutti gli 8 miliardi di noi su questo pianeta sono unici. Spero che Grossman sia nella tomba a dire al mondo: “Ve l’avevo detto”.

Mi auguro di non essermi distratto troppo parlando della classificazione delle persone nell’Inghilterra del XIII secolo. Dimostra solo che questa tendenza fa parte della nostra specie.

Quali conclusioni possiamo trarre, per il presente, dalle riflessioni di Grossman sulla Storia e il potere?

Questa è una domanda impegnativa, perché la risposta ovvia è “La storia si ripete, ma non nello stesso modo”. Ma la risposta ovvia è una risposta povera, che non soddisfa. Semplifica eccessivamente e quindi appiattisce le numerose questioni che questa domanda contiene.

Il poeta inglese John Donne ha espresso questo sentimento come “Nessun uomo è un’isola” in uno dei suoi sonetti. Siamo in svantaggio nel cercare di capire il tema di Grossman. Ci sono cose che possiamo sapere del romanzo: il maggiore Beryozkin è il suo alter ego; Ekaterina Vasilieva Zabolotsky è il modello della bella donna sposata di cui Vasily Grossman si innamorò. Ma ci sono diverse domande che emergono dai suoi saggi a cui è molto difficile rispondere.

Grossman scriveva nel vuoto; poteva discutere con Semyon Lipkin le sue idee, ma Lipkin era l’unica persona di cui poteva fidarsi (si fidava di Mme. Zabolotsky, ma non discuteva di filosofia con lei). Non sembra aver conosciuto molti dei filosofi contemporanei dell’Occidente.

Grossman poté leggere gli storici classici e fu particolarmente incuriosito da Tacito. Tacito visse sotto l’imperatore Tiberio, e Tiberio era partito per Capri, lasciando Roma nelle mani sanguinarie di Seiano. Le torture che Seiano infliggeva agli altri servivano a far sì che la vittima non solo confessasse, ma facesse anche il nome di altre persone come collaboratori.

Vivere gli anni ’30 a Mosca, sotto Stalin, era era una situazione analoga a quella di Tacito nel 14 d.C. Grossman vide la somiglianza e si giudicò negli anni ’30 come un uomo che taceva, mentre altri venivano arrestati. Naturalmente cambiò, il suo servizio in guerra e il suo incredibile coraggio fisico lo resero uno dei veterani più ammirati della guerra.

Ma le astrazioni di cui parla qui e in altri testi rendono difficile comprendere la ricchezza di questi concetti. Penso che la sua autoanalisi in opere come Il bene sia con voi! vada al cuore del mistero dell’esperienza umana in modo molto più potente di quanto non facciano i saggi. Grossman stava cercando di capire i “tempi terribili in cui siamo condannati a vivere” e non ha la portata di un uomo che avrebbe avuto accesso al pensiero occidentale.

Allora dove ci porta questo come biografi? Beh, ad essere brutalmente onesti, in un vuoto di confusione. La creazione di una biografia non è mai veramente finita; ci sono alcune cose che abbiamo scoperto dopo aver pubblicato il nostro libro. Ad esempio, qualcuno ha cercato la sua medaglia, “Il premio della bandiera rossa”, e ha pubblicato la descrizione di come l’ha vinta. Conoscevamo il premio, ma non i suoi dettagli. I dettagli mostrano che Grossman ha combattuto, con una pistola, da vicino e di persona, e ha mostrato un coraggio straordinario. Quel coraggio puro sul campo di battaglia spiega perché i soldati lo consideravano un commilitone, non solo un non combattente.

Perciò esitiamo ad azzardare una risposta certa alla sua domanda. Qui non lo sappiamo.Cercheremmo di resuscitare il pensiero di un uomo che ha sperimentato i limiti estremi della condizione umana. Abbiamo le sue lettere al padre e parte del suo archivio. Non abbiamo la sua biblioteca. Abbiamo il suo interrogatorio da parte dell’NKVD quando tentò di far uscire Olga Mikhailovna di prigione e le due lettere postume alla madre. Questo è il limite di ciò che possiamo “sapere”, ma c’è molto altro su cui possiamo solo speculare.

Su alcuni interrogativi non ci è dato di rispondere.

Dalla chiusura di Memorial decretata dalla Corte Suprema della Federazione Russa fino all’invasione dell’Ucraina, la Russia percorre ancora la via della «non-libertà». Cosa insegna Grossman sulla secolare oppressione russa?

Nel caso di Memorial: Grossman percepisce correttamente che il controllo del passato coincide con il controllo del futuro. Cos’è il presente? Nella linea temporale dell’esistenza umana, si tratta del momento in cui il passato incontra il futuro. Il modo in cui il passato viene ricordato delinea il presente, e così via all’infinito.

Grossman mostra come un governo – il Partito Comunista dell’URSS – possa cambiare la memoria della popolazione e impiantare una nuova. Un governo che controlli i canali di informazione e l’insegnamento della storia può farlo. Tragicamente, oggi negli Stati Uniti stiamo assistendo al presidente Trump e al suo esercito di sicofanti che riscrivono la storia, storia recente come quella della rivolta del 6 gennaio al Campidoglio.

Questo controllo sull’informazione e sulla storia si traduce nello stato di “non libertà”. Le persone non sono libere di fare ricerca e di imparare il pensiero critico perché i loro orizzonti mentali non gli appartengono più. Sono stati delineati dal governo. Solo quando la mano morta del Partito non c’era più, le persone potevano parlare e pensare liberamente. È per questo che i 100 giorni a Stalingrado, quando l’NKVD si era rifugiato sul lato sicuro del Volga, furono il “momento d’oro” di Grossman (la citazione è di David Ortenberg, direttore di Krasnaya Zvezda durante la guerra). In quei giorni dorati ma terribili, gli uomini potevano parlare e pensare liberamente. Non c’è da stupirsi che abbia scritto a suo padre che non voleva lasciare Stalingrado. Come dice in Vita e destino, in quei giorni era nella capitale della libertà. Quando l’NKVD cominciò ad avanzare dopo l’accerchiamento e la resa finale dei tedeschi, la città divenne solo un’altra rovina bruciata.

Per quanto riguarda l’Ucraina: ecco il classico caso di secolare oppressione russa. L’essenza dell’oppressione è che il gruppo che la esercita si è convinto che è tutta colpa degli altri. Sono loro che ci opprimono! E così Putin ha convinto molti della popolazione russa che l’Ucraina fosse una minaccia.

Tutto ciò è ridicolo, ma chi sta difendendo una simile idea? Il presidente Trump e i suoi sicofanti. Come giustificano i russi la loro invasione? Per loro è solo un necessario attacco preventivo. Tutto questo serve a coprire la vera posta in gioco. Il nudo movente della Russia può essere riassunto in una sola frase: essa non è un impero senza l’Ucraina; con l’Ucraina è un impero.

Da quando il Patto di Varsavia si è dissolto nel luglio 1991, la Russia ha perso il suo impero sovietico. Adesso, ne ha nostalgia (anche la Gran Bretagna rimpiange il periodo in cui “dominava le onde”, così come gli Stati Uniti del dopoguerra, quando erano la superpotenza). Questo riassume la storia della Russia del XVIII e XIX secolo sotto gli zar. Il carbone e il grano dell’Ucraina, nonché il suo accesso al Mar Nero, hanno dato al Paese un trampolino di lancio da cui espandersi. La Seconda Guerra Mondiale è stata decisa dalle grandi battaglie combattute in Ucraina: Kursk è stata l’ultima offensiva strategica della Germania. L’esito della guerra è stato deciso l’11 luglio 1943. La Russia vuole che l’Ucraina sia uno Stato cliente, con un satrapo che la gestisca secondo le regole del Cremlino e che lasci il popolo ucraino e russo a sguazzare nell’illegalità. Più le cose cambiano, più restano uguali.

La guerra è centrale nella produzione dello scrittore. Sebbene non l’amasse, si ha l’impressione che la considerasse una tragica necessità. Qual era la visione di Grossman della guerra?

Per quanto riguarda la guerra, John e io non siamo sicuri che non l’abbia amata, tranne che in alcune situazioni. I momenti più felici della sua vita adulta furono l’esaltante e pericolosa “libertà” sperimentata a Stalingrado. Era rispettato, anzi, amato e ammirato dagli uomini che lui stesso ammirava. Tutti i compromessi di un’esistenza sovietica gli si schiantarono addosso una volta arrivata la vittoria nel maggio del 1945. Stalin riprese la repressione del popolo. Grossman evitò la morte per mano del governo, ma si nascose quando Stalin morì. Khruschev era arrabbiato con lui perché non lo aveva intervistato a Stalingrado. Inoltre, i compromessi fatti nella sua vita personale – quando non insistette perché la moglie permettesse alla madre e al cugino di venire a Mosca e di trasferirsi da loro – gli avevano logorato l’anima.

Il cancro allo stomaco che lo uccise in termini medici fu la proiezione concreta del senso di colpa e della depressione che sperimentò dopo la guerra. Dalle lettere che scrisse al padre nel dopoguerra emerge chiaramente che era in preda a una grave depressione clinica. Credo che quella depressione lo abbia perseguitato per il resto della sua vita. Era orgoglioso di far parte della “nostra Armata Rossa” e di aver rischiato la vita più volte per sconfiggere il fascismo. Quanto gli costò concludere che il fascismo e il comunismo erano immagini speculari l’uno dell’altro?

Per concludere, a suo avviso potremmo parlare di un «umanesimo» di Grossman contrapposto alle astrazioni e alle ideologie?

L’ideologia non serve a nessuno. Anche le astrazioni hanno scarso valore perché semplificano eccessivamente l’esperienza umana. È nei piccoli atti di gentilezza, solitamente premeditati, che la nostra umanità fa capolino.

La mente è un mistero. Quando John ha subito il suo trauma cranico, il 1° marzo 2018, ho chiesto al neurochirurgo perché ricordasse così tanto del suo lontano passato, ma la memoria recente fosse praticamente cancellata. Lui ha risposto qualcosa del tipo: “Non chiederlo a me; sono solo un neurochirurgo”. Ha continuato dicendo: “Non capiamo il cervello. Comprendiamo il cuore umano, ma non il cervello. Non abbiamo nemmeno una definizione della coscienza umana relativa alla struttura del cervello”.

Quindi gli esseri umani sono in ultima analisi un mistero. Schopenhauer disse che una persona non può mai comprendere appieno un’altra persona. Si può solo sforzarsi di conoscere se stessi. Grossman si è sforzato di conoscere se stesso, e in Il bene sia con voi! riteniamo di essere più vicini che mai nel “conoscere” l’uomo e la base delle sue opere.

Conoscendo sé stesso, è stato generoso con gli altri popoli ed etnie, riconoscendo l’unicità di ogni persona sul pianeta come incarnazione di un “mondo”. Il tesoro dell’esperienza umana dovrebbe essere arricchito riconoscendo e valorizzando questa unicità. Ciò richiede umiltà, una caratteristica che purtroppo manca nel mondo di oggi. Invece che riconoscerci come membri della nostra specie, ricorriamo alle etichette, semplificando così l’altra persona. Tutte le etichette sono riduttive se pretendono di comprendere l’intero individuo. Lo stesso individuo ospita diverse “persone” e in questo miscuglio di contraddizioni si nasconde l’eterno rompicapo della coscienza umana e la tragedia della coscienza umana, che appare e riappare in momenti inaspettati.

In Vita e destino, Grossman lascia Štrum in bilico su un enigma: dovrebbe firmare una lettera di denuncia? Sa che il “cattivo” della lettera non è antisovietico. Quell’etichetta è priva di significato. Deve rischiare inevitabili ritorsioni se non firma e prende una posizione di principio?

Dunque cosa fa? Cosa rimane al lettore? Štrum dice “vedremo” e che “forse” avrà il coraggio di sua madre. Tutto ciò che sappiamo è che Grossman credeva che Štrum fosse “libero” in un certo senso: poteva prendere la sua decisione in qualsiasi circostanza. Questa “libertà” paradossale e pericolosa, quella che sua madre chiamava “libertà interiore”, è la gloria e il fardello dell’umanità.

ENGLISH VERSION

How did The Bones of Berdichev come about: the life and fate of Vasily Grossman?

We were asked to write a biography of Vasily Grossman in 1989 while we were in Moscow, having one of the wonderful all night Russian “kitchen” conversations in the apartment of Benedict Sarnov. Sarnov was a distinguished critic; he had been a major source for our book Inside the Soviet Writers Union. We had never heard of Vasily Grossman; Sarnov said that obscurity was the triumph of the Communist Party. They had declared Grossman a non-person, and pulped his books, and pulled them from library shelves. Sarnov said that even in the new mood of glasnost’ no Soviet writer could touch him as a subject.

Sarnov also said that John was the only person who had the combination of skills and experience that would make a biography possible. He had near-native Russian, the result of 3 years of intensive Russian at Cambridge University, courtesy of the British Army. And in addition to his formidable mastery of the language, he had proven to the Soviet literary community that he could be trusted. He had been carrying letters and money between the U.S. and the USSR for twenty years. In particular, he had been part of the chain between Sakharov and his family in the west when Sakharov was under house arrest in the sealed city of Gorky. And finally, his training as an officer-cadet in British Intelligence had honed his powerful analytical skills.

So John agreed.

In the course of your research, did you discover anything in the writer’s life that you did not expect to find?

Yes, we discovered many facets of this fascinating man which we did not expect. Knowing nothing about him – never having heard his name – we plunged into what we thought would be a critical biography of his published work. We never expected to follow him as the “eye” through the enormous battles of the Eastern front. That war changes men is a truism; in Grossman’s own case, he knew he was a different man from the moment the Germans invaded. He had telegrammed his mother immediately after the invasion to come to Moscow. But his wife Olga Mikhailovna objected, and Grossman didn’t insist. This failure of conscience haunted him for the rest of his life. Because Berdichev was occupied on July 7th, the window for her to escape had snapped shut almost immediately. He would not know the facts of her murder – and her companion, Natalia, until the Red Army re-took Berdichev in 1944. But he dreamed about her continually, even while he was at the front. And the date of one special dream is September 14-15 in his diary, the date she was killed. In the dream he is staring at her empty chair; he writes, “and I knew you were dead.” A sixth sense leaped time and space, and in his soul, he knew she was gone. This incident alone amazed us.

The fulcrum of Grossman’s life had turned around, and the plump gentleman who walked with a cane before the invasion morphed into the lean and fearless Grossman who carried his photographer down a burning staircase one day, and then head out to meet the Germans shortly thereafter. Grossman became the epitome of the frontovik, the man only truly happy at the front, in the thick of it, the man who wanted to be where the bullets and flamethrowers were coming at him.

Grossman’s utter fearlessness at the front is stupefying; others tried to flee – including some Soviet commanders – Grossman was a “front line” correspondent, and his heroism extended to personally shooting. He won the “Order of the Red Banner” for heroism on the battlefield, not for his reportage in Red Star (Krasnaya Zvezda).

The number of writers who have gone to war, and then seen actual combat for the duration of that war is very tiny. Soldiers write their memoirs; Grossman wrote the war in all its glory and futility and cowardice and heroism. Life and Fate could not be published while the Communist Party ran the Soviet Union. We could not have written the book we did until the Party no longer controlled the archives.

So along with discovering Grossman’s incredible courage, the Soviet Union disappeared, and that was a huge surprise to us and the rest of the world.

Davide, Grossman was an extraordinary man, but he was not a saint. He had two affairs, both with married women whose husbands were his colleagues. But then he saved the life of his first affair and her two children, after her former husband had been arrested and killed in the Terror in 1937. Grossman went personally to the NKVD and asserted that he had married Olga Mikhailovna, and presented adoption papers (dated that very day) that her two sons were now his. The second affair ended when both returned to their spouses, but she remained the love of his life to the end. These two women took turns visiting him every day when he was on his deathbed. One came in the morning. Then the other in the afternoon. That final tableau is pretty surprising too.

As we have seen, Grossman’s mother was murdered by the Nazis. He was one of the first to tell the horror of the Shoah and to denounce Soviet anti-Semitism. What relationship did he have with Judaism?

Grossman’s relationship with Judaism was complex. Initially, it was quite negative. Berdichev was his hometown and a center for Orthodox Judaism. This meant that the special hat, the headscarves, and all the accouterments of Orthodoxy seemed rather, well, silly to Grossman. His parents were secular. As far as we know, they did not practice the rituals. When his parents split up and he and his mother went to live on the third floor of his uncle David’s large house, we know nothing of his relationship with Judaism. One of his first articles could be translated as “Berdichev – no kidding!”. So prior to World War II he doesn’t have any intense relationship with the religion.

Then come the Nazis who don’t care if you are a secular Jew. Their definition of “Jew” is based on a fantasy and delusional idea of “Jewish blood.” In his diary, Grossman recounts that a wounded German soldier refused a blood transfusion (nein nein!) because he feared it was “Jewish blood,” and so he died, presumably still “fully Aryan.” (Yet another deluded concept from Nazi pseudo-science.) And now Grossman realized that he was, in Nazi eyes, and in the names of their collaborators, a Jew.

Grossman had dodged the worst manifestations of tsarist Anti-Semitism. Tsar Nicholas II, and his father Alexander III, had been violently anti-Semitic, but their antipathy was based on their contempt for the faith itself. Orthodoxy was a medieval faith. The Orthodox still published accounts that Jews used the blood of murdered Jewish children in their synagogues. The secret police, the Okhrana, had a very large and well funded branch in Paris. They forged and printed “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” But Conversion wiped out any tinge of anti-Semitism. The head of the Paris Okhrana was himself a converted Jew. Tsar Nicholas stood godfather to many former Jews who converted and were baptized into Russian Orthodoxy. But the Nazis allowed no such escape.

In his dissection of ant-Semitism Grossman cooly points to jealousy – envy of the Jews who are simply smarter. The Jewish doctors, financiers, lawyers or successful tradesmen is based on the envy of the successful. But Grossman also points to simple greed – the glee with which the peasant joins a pogrom to steal a pot or quilt from the poorest Jew in the village. And mixed with envy and greed is fear – a fear which the anti-Semite cannot acknowledge, even to him or herself. This is the fear that they themselves cannot compete against the Jew on a level playing field. Therefore, they look and find any excuse to rationalize their violence.

A modern and overt example of this type of anti-Semitism was the march across the campus of the University of Virginia, with young men carrying torches and giving the nazi salute and shouting “Jews will not replace us!”

But during the Nazi occupation, a new form of anti-Semitism concretized. Everyone is classified by “race” and the German’s “ladder of slavery” puts Ukrainians above the Russians, whom the Germans call untermensch (“subhuman”.) But the Jews are not put on this ladder. The Germans have created a new category: the Jews are NOT human beings. German propaganda calls them “insects” and rats – they enjoy that Zyklon Z, the agent for gassing them, is a derivative of insecticide.

Grossman shows that these forms of anti-Semitism are part of human DNA – they cannot be eradicated from the human condition because they are based on our descent from primates and primates live in a ladder of hierarchy. We are the “naked apes” who kill each other in a multiplicity of ways including while seated at a desk in a nicely tailored suit and wielding a pen.

What can Grossman teach us about the new anti-Jewish hatred that has emerged in the form of anti-Zionism?

The question of how Grossman would have responded to the current situation between the Palestinians and Israel’s right wing government is not one we can answer with certainty. What we can say is that there are specific issues within that question that his life and works give clues to. Grossman could never have imagined the state of Israel as the supreme military power in the Mideast. (We gave them nuclear technology a long long time ago.) He only knew “the Jews” as victims. Successful Jews like his uncle David, the rich doctor, were murdered by Stalin as “bourgeois” before the Nazis could kill him because he was ethnically Jewish. We don’t think he ever envisioned the state of Israel raining down long range bombs on Gaza and killing numerous civilians. Initially, we believe his sympathy would be with the Israelis, who had 1,200 of their citizens murdered by Hamas back in October, and 200 and more kidnapped. He would have seen a military response as part of “Never Again”, the mantra of the Israeli state, and his response would inevitably become more complicated.

And here we turn to his statements in his novella, “I wish you Well!” (Dobro vam!) This is an autobiographical travelogue. He was sent to Armenia to write a standard Socialist Realism hosanna to the Soviet building of a copper plant. He did and that novel is (naturally) consigned to oblivion. But he used the occasion to do what amounts to an autobiography. He dissects himself both as writer, and as human being with physical ailments that are embarrassing. For example, he needs to go to the toilet at very inopportune moments (he has several “odes to the Toilet” embedded in his narrative); he has a near-death experience, in which he is “out of body” watching himself die. He receives several insights about himself: that he will forever be a contradictory human being. He then accepts that bifurcation.

This then proceeds to the insight which we believe would be his response today to the situation in Gaza. The occasion is an Armenian wedding, and during the toasts an Armenian wearing his World War II Russian military jacket speaks. The Armenian peasant links the Armenians and the Jews as people who have endured and understood great suffering. Grossman realizes that as a Jew he has been persecuted; as a Soviet, he has been part of the persecution. Grossman writes that all peoples must learn to avoid claims of superiority and the arrogance of nationalism. He says that Russians, Jews, and Armenians all deserve “their place in the sun”, (Life and Fate of Vasily Grossman, John and Carol Garrard, pp.286-287, passim). All three peoples have special national traits that enrich the common treasury of humanity.

Here Grossman clearly implies that both Russians and Jews must relinquish their cherished identity as the chosen.

We think this is the clearest clue that Grossman, who lived through the Holocaust, would still believe that Palestinians deserve their place in the sun, as much as Jews do. Ergo, Jews must recognize Palestinians as fellow human beings, and recognize their common humanity. Palestinians must do the same to Israelis. They each are dehumanizing the other. Each fails to recognize that a person is an individual and unique. This uniqueness means that no collective punishment is fair. Both sides must give it up: until they do, they are condemned by their own arrogance to slow self-destruction.

I would add that as a committed Christian, I know God calls upon us to do justice, but he says, “Vengeance is mine; I will repay”. And how do we distinguish vengeance from justice? In justice there are no innocent victims. Hamas and the right wing government of Netanyahu are now embarked on the bloody path of vengeance. Where that ends? I don’t know, but I do know it will end badly, in oceans of tears.

In a posthumous letter to his mother, Grossman speaks precisely about the “human in man,” a key concept in his thinking. What does he mean by this expression?

You are so right Davide that this is key to Grossman’s mature thinking. We’ve heard “man’s inhumanity to man” uttered quite often since the Holocaust. Grossman didn’t have the chance to hear that, but his formulation of the “human in Man” is more powerful.

Grossman builds upon his insight that men and women are contradictory. there are different “persons” in each of us. But we are the same individual. The Nazis refused to see a Jew as a fellow human being. The dehumanization of the Jews was necessary so that ordinary men would treat them worse than animals, such as with Zyklon B in the gas chambers, or calling the Jews suffocating in the gas VANS as “the load”.

There is a spark of the human in each individual though it can be extinguished. That spark can bring forth unpremeditated, and unpredictable acts of kindness. It happens only when that person has recognized the other person as a fellow human being, ergo, for a moment, or for an act, is obeying “the human in man”.

The similarity between the two faces of totalitarianism, Nazism and communism, is the theme of a major dialogue in Life and Fate, that between the old Bolshevik Mostovsky and Gestapo officer Liss. On what elements is this similarity based according to Grossman?

Grossman perceived that both “isms” treat the individual exactly the same way: not as a unique person with unique characteristics and worldview, but as a member of a group: for the Bolsheviks, a person’s class. For the Nazis, it was their ethnicity. And so individuals can be lumped together: people are “kulaks” or bourgeoisie for the Bolsheviks. For the Fascists, people are reduced to a label: “Jews” or “Aryans.” (These are but a few of the multiplicity of labels our species creates). Labels aid the powerful in maintaining their power. They are essential to the process of dehumanization. They are essential to the “ladder of slavery” authoritarian regimes establish. Everyone wants to be on the top of the ladder as a master. Down the ladder are the people on descending rungs. Someone will be on the bottom rung. The “ladder of slavery” established in Nazi occupied territory was based on ethnicity:

The Master race (Germans) people who look “Aryan”, that is, blonde and blue eyed, such as the Danes, then the Norwegians, and Swedes; down the ladder of Western Europe then the countries which are in Eastern Europe then Ukrainians then Russians, called “untermensch” (“sub-human”). Jews are NOT on the ladder of slavery because they are not human beings.

This application of pseudo scientific methods conceals from the perpetrators that they are evil. Such is the schizophrenic quality of the human mind that engineers can design gas chambers and still call themselves “civilized”. The commandants in the Gulag can sleep at night because to them the prisoners are “enemies of the people” or “zeks”.

The people who use these labels for their own aggrandizement are not clinically insane. They are evil; all the rationalizations they can command cannot escape that fact. And sadly, they are human, simply behaving in an inhuman way.

We want to emphasize that this stratification of people seems to be endemic throughout history. For example, John went to Merton College, the oldest college of Oxford University. It was established in 1264 by Bishop Walter de Merton. He funded the college by donating to its Fellows the fortunes of 15 barons who had been on the losing side of the Barons War with King Henry III. These fortunes were composed not only of land, but of entire villages. The Fellows set out to do their own version of William the Conqueror’s Doomsday Book. They wanted to know how many peasants, how many plows, how many oxen, chickens, goats, etc. etc. were in each village, because they now owned, lock stock and barrel everyone and everything in those villages. Astonishingly, the records between the Fellows and the reeves of the village still exist. And boy are the peasants on a “ladder of slavery”!

It must be remembered that all of these peasants are already consigned to a negative category, they are the natives, the Anglo Saxons, who were defeated by the Norman William the Conqueror in 1066. Virtually all Saxon nobility lost their lands and their status after their defeat.

The “free men” of 13th century England are descendants of the Norman conquerors. The Norman army veterans settled in England. They were given land, land seized from Saxons. Walter de Merton is a Norman name. He descends from a soldier in the 1066 victorious army, and he lived near Merton Priory. He was born a free man, so he starts from birth in a position of privilege.

200 years later, all the descendants of the Saxons are still primarily peasants. So here in 1264 is the village of Kibworth: There are a few “free men” at the top of the village. Those lucky few have Norman names. That is, they are ethnically not Saxon. Then there are “villeins”, there are “half villeins”, there are “bondmen”, there are “half bondmen”. There are serfs. Finally, there are slaves.

The rights and privileges of all is determined by where they have been assigned. And there is some ambiguity as to their status. The first surviving letter written by a peasant from medieval England is from a man who lived in one of these villages (Kibworth, it still exists). He is writing to argue that no, he is not a villein, he is a free man. The letter still exists in the archives of Merton college.

So the 13th century had its own “ladder of slavery”, just as the twentieth century.

The discovery of DNA refutes all claims of Fascism and Communism that people can be reduced to labels. All 8 billion of us on this planet are unique. Grossman, I hope, is in his grave saying to the world, “I told you so”.

I hope I didn’t get too diverted telling you about documenting people in 13th century England. It just shows that this tendency is part of our species’ makeup.

What conclusions can we draw for the present from Grossman’s reflections on History and power?

This is a challenging question, because the obvious answer is “History repeats itself, but not in the same context”. But the obvious answer is a poor answer which does not satisfy. It oversimplifies and thus flattens the many issues this question contains.

The English poet John Donne expressed the sentiment as “No man is an island” in one of his sonnets.

But we are at a disadvantage in trying to understand Grossman’s essay. There are things we can know about the novel: Major Beryozkin is his alter ego; Ekaterina Vasilieva Zabolotsky is the model for the lovely married woman Vasily Grossman fell in love with. But there are many questions arising from his essays that are very very difficult to answer.

Grossman was writing in a vacuum; he could discuss with Semyon Lipkin his ideas. But Lipkinwas about the only person he could trust (he trusted Mme. Zabolotsky but he didn’t discuss philosophy with her). He doesn’t seem to have known many of the West’s contemporary philosophers.

Grossman was able to read the classical historians and he was particularly intrigued by Tacitus. Tacitus lived under Emperor Tiberius, and Tiberius had left for Capri, leaving Rome in the bloody hands of Sejanus. The tortures Sejanus inflicted upon others were to get the victim to not only confess but to name other people as collaborators.

Living through the 1930s in Moscow under Stalin was an analogy to Tacitus in A.D. 14. Grossman saw the comparison and judged himself in the 1930s as a man who was silent while others were arrested. He changed of course, and his wartime service and incredible physical courage made him one of the most admired veterans of the war.

But the abstractions he is discussing here and in other essays make it difficult to understand the richness of these concepts. I think his self examination in works like “I wish you Well!” go to the heart of the mystery of the human experience much more powerfully than the essays do. Grossman is trying to tease out the “terrible times in which we are condemned to live”, and he doesn’t have the breadth of a man who would have had access to Western thought.

So where does that leave us as biographers? Well, to be brutally honest, in a void of some confusion. Crafting a biography is never really finished; there are certain things we’ve discovered after we published our book. For example, someone looked up his medal, “The Award of the Red Banner” and published its description as to how he won it. We knew about the award, but not its specifics. The specifics show that Grossman fought, with a gun, up close and person, and displayed extraordinary courage. That raw courage on the battlefield explains why the soldiers regarded him as a fellow soldier, not just a noncombatant.

So we hesitate to venture responding to your question with certainty. Here we don’t know. We would be trying to resurrect the thinking of a man who experienced the extreme limits of the human condition. We have his letters to his father, and parts of his archive. We do not have his library. We have his interrogation by the NKVD when he attempted to get Olga Mikhailovna out of prison. We have his posthumous two letters to his mother. That is the boundary of what we can “know” but there is so much else that we can only speculate on.

There are some questions we cannot answer.

From the closure of Memorial decreed by the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia still treads the path of “unfreedom.” What does Grossman teach about Russia’s centuries-old oppression?

In the case of Memorial, Grossman correctly perceives that control of the past is control of the future. For what is the present? On the timeline of human existence, the present is that moment when the past meets the future. How the past is remembered contours the present, and so on through infinity.

Grossman shows how a government – the Communist Party of the USSR – can change memory in the population, and implant new memories. A government that controls the conduits of the news, and how history is taught can do this. Tragically, today in the United States we are witnessing President Trump and his army of sycophants rewrite history, history as recent as the January 6 riot at our Capitol.

This control over information and history translates into the state of “unfreedom”. People are not free to do their research, and to learn to do critical thinking because their mental horizons are not their own. They have been contoured by the government. Only when the dead hand of the Party was gone from people, could they speak and think freely. That is why the 100 days at Stalingrad, when the NKVD had decamped to the safe side of the Volga was Grossman’s “golden moment” (the quote is from David Ortenberg, the editor in chief of Red Star during the war). For those golden but terrible days, men could speak and think freely. No wonder he wrote his father that he did not want to leave Stalingrad. As he says in Life and Fate, for those days it was the capital of freedom. When the NKVD began to trickle back after the encirclement and eventual surrender of the Germans, the city then became only another burnt out ruin.

As for Ukraine. Here is the classic case of secular Russian oppression. The essence of oppression is that the group doing the oppression has convinced themselves that it is all the other side’s fault. It is them oppressing us! And so Putin had convinced many of the Russian population that Ukraine was threatening Russia.

This ludicrous, but who is now hymning it? President Trump, and his sychophants. So how do the Russians justify their invasion? Why, to them, it’s just a necessary pre-emptive strike. All this makes a nice cover for what is really at stake. Russians condescend to Ukrainians. (“Wounded pride” makes governments, as well as individuals, do a lot of stupid things, all in the name of self-justification. Russia’s naked motive can be summed up in a single sentence: Russia is not an empire without Ukraine;with Ukraine, it is an empire.

Ever since the Warsaw Pact dissolved in July 1991, Russia lost its Soviet empire. Russia is nostalgic for empire (so is Britain, which misses when it “ruled the waves”, so is the US, when after World War II it was the superpower). That summarizes Russia’s 18th century and 19th century history under the tsars. The coal and the grain of Ukraine as well as its access to the Black Sea, gave the country a stage from which it could expand. Ukraine is the largest country that lies entirely in Europe. World War II was decided by the great battles fought in Ukraine: Kursk is Germany’s last strategic offensive. The outcome of the war was decided by July 11, 1943, though its duration would still be in question. Russia wants Ukraine as a client state, a satrap who will run it according to the Kremlin’s rules and that leaves the Ukrainian and the Russian people wallowing in unfreedom. The more things change; the more they stay the same.

War is central to the writer’s production. Although he disliked war, he has the impression that he considered it a tragic necessity. What was Grossman’s view of war?

As for war, John and I are not sure that he didn’t love it, or at least some sections and moments of it. The happiest moments of his adult life are the exhilarating, dangerous “freedom” he experienced at Stalingrad. He cheated death there. He was respected, and indeed loved and admired by the men he himself admired. All the compromises of a Soviet existence crashed upon him once the surrender came in May of 1945. Stalin slammed repression immediately back on the people. Grossman dodged death at the hands of the government but he was in hiding when Stalin died. Khruschev was angry at Grossman because he didn’t interview him at Stalingrad. And the compromises he made in his personal life – when he didn’t insist that his wife allow his mother and cousin to come to Moscow and move in with them – gnawed at his soul thereafter.

The stomach cancer that killed him in medical terms was the concrete projection of the guilt and depression he experienced after the war. It’s pretty clear from his letters to his father post war that he was in a serious clinical depression. I think that depression haunted him for the rest of his life. He had been proud to be a part of “our Red Army,” and he risked his life over and over to defeat Fascism. What then did it cost him to conclude that Fascism and Communism were mirror images of each other?

To conclude, in your view, could we talk about Grossman’s “humanism” as opposed to abstractions and ideologies?

Ideology is no good to anyone. Abstractions too are of little value because they over simplify the human experience. It is in the small acts of kindness, usually premeditated, that our humanity peeps.

The mind is finally a mystery. When John suffered his Traumatic Brain Injury, March 1, 2018, I asked the neurosurgeon why he could remember so much of his distant past, but recent memory was virtually erased. He responded something to the effect, “Don’t ask me; I’m just a brain surgeon.” He went on to say, “We do not understand the brain. We understand the human heart, but not the brain. We do not even have a definition of human consciousness relative to the brain’s structure”.

So humans are ultimately a mystery. Schopenhauer said that a person can never fully understand another person. One can only strive to know oneself. Grossman endeavored to know himself, and in “I wish you Well!” we believe we come closest to “knowing” the man and the basis of his works.

In knowing himself he was generous to other peoples and ethnicities, recognizing the uniqueness of each person on the planet as embodying a “world”. The treasury of human experience should be enriched by recognizing that uniqueness and cherishing it.

This requires humility, a characteristic sadly lacking in today’s world. Rather than recognizing each other as fellow members of our species, we resort to labels and thus simplify the other person. All labels are reductive if they claim to encompass the whole individual. The same individual harbors different “persons” and in that mix of the contradictory lies the eternal puzzle of the human consciousness and the tragedy of the human conscience, which appears and reappears at unexpected moments.

In Life and Fate, Grossman leaves Štrum poised on a conundrum. Should he sign a denunciation letter? Shtrum knows the “villain” of the letter is not anti-Soviet. That label is meaningless. Should he risk inevitable retaliation if he doesn’t sign and takes a principled stand?

So what does he do? What is the reader left with? Štrum is saying “we’ll see” and “maybe” he will have his mother’s courage. All we know is that Grossman believed that Štrum was “free” in one sense: he could make his own decision in any given set of circumstances. And that paradoxical and dangerous “freedom”, what his mother termed “inner freedom”, is the glory and burden of mankind.

Davide Cavaliere

L’AUTORE

DAVIDE CAVALIERE è nato a Cuneo, nel 1995. Si è laureato all’Università di Torino. Scrive per le testate online “Caratteri Liberi” e “Corriere Israelitico”. Alcuni suoi interventi sono apparsi anche su “L’Informale” e “Italia-Israele Today”. È fondatore, con Matteo Fais e Franco Marino, del giornale online “Il Detonatore”.